Brocante à Lachapelle-aux-Pots Lachapelle-aux-Pots
Lachapelle-aux-Pots Oise
Début : 2025-11-09
Venez à la Brocante à Lachapelle-aux-Pots le dimanche 9 novembre organisée par l’Amicale des Fêtes de la Chapelle-aux-Pots.
Inscription au 06 81 57 94 08 ou à la mairie les mardis et vendredis de 17h à 19h. .
Lachapelle-aux-Pots 60650 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 81 57 94 08
