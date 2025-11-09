Brocante à Lachapelle-aux-Pots Lachapelle-aux-Pots

Lachapelle-aux-Pots Oise

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-09
2025-11-09

Venez à la Brocante à Lachapelle-aux-Pots le dimanche 9 novembre organisée par l’Amicale des Fêtes de la Chapelle-aux-Pots.
Inscription au 06 81 57 94 08 ou à la mairie les mardis et vendredis de 17h à 19h.   .

Lachapelle-aux-Pots 60650 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 81 57 94 08 

