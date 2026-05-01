Arthon

Brocante

Rue des écoles Arthon Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-05-17 08:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

Come on Arthon Badminton organise une grande brocante dans le bourg d’Arthon !

Buvette et restauration sur place, avec 100 exposants. .

Rue des écoles Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 60 26 28 50

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come on Arthon Badminton organizes a big flea market in the village of Arthon!

L’événement Brocante Arthon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme