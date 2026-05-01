Brocante Arthon
Brocante Arthon dimanche 17 mai 2026.
Arthon
Brocante
Rue des écoles Arthon Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-17 08:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-17
Come on Arthon Badminton organise une grande brocante dans le bourg d’Arthon !
Buvette et restauration sur place, avec 100 exposants. .
Rue des écoles Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 60 26 28 50
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come on Arthon Badminton organizes a big flea market in the village of Arthon!
L’événement Brocante Arthon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme