Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde

Brocante

Le bourg Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31

fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Brocante organisée dans la commune de Baignes Sainte Radegonde. Les amoureux de vieux objets et de belles trouvailles apprécieront de venir chiner dans les rues de la ville.

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Le bourg Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde 16360 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 61 29 98 cabe.baignes.sec@gmail.com

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English : Brocante

Flea market organized in the town of Baignes Sainte Radegonde. Lovers of old objects and beautiful finds will appreciate coming to hunt in the streets of the city.

L’événement Brocante Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente