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Brocante Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde

Brocante Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Adresse : Le bourg

Ville : 16360 Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde

Département : Charente

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Tarif :

Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde

Brocante

Le bourg Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31
fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Brocante organisée dans la commune de Baignes Sainte Radegonde. Les amoureux de vieux objets et de belles trouvailles apprécieront de venir chiner dans les rues de la ville.
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Le bourg Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde 16360 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 02 61 29 98  cabe.baignes.sec@gmail.com

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English : Brocante

Flea market organized in the town of Baignes Sainte Radegonde. Lovers of old objects and beautiful finds will appreciate coming to hunt in the streets of the city.

L’événement Brocante Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente