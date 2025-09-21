Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Brocante

Logis de Plaisance Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-21 06:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Venez nombreux à la brocante organisée par l’Association des fêtes de Plaisance à Barbezieux. Buvette et restauration sur place.

Visiteurs entrée gratuite.

.

Logis de Plaisance Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 07 90 88 25

English : Brocante

Come along to the flea market organised by the Association des fêtes de Plaisance in Barbezieux. Refreshments and food available on site.

Free entry for visitors.

German : Brocante

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Flohmarkt, der von der Association des fêtes de Plaisance in Barbezieux organisiert wird. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Besucher freier Eintritt.

Italiano : Brocante

Partecipate al mercatino delle pulci organizzato dall’Association des fêtes de Plaisance di Barbezieux. Ristoro e ristorazione sul posto.

Ingresso gratuito per i visitatori.

Espanol : Brocante

Acérquese al mercadillo organizado por la Association des fêtes de Plaisance de Barbezieux. Restauración y catering in situ.

Entrada gratuita para los visitantes.

L’événement Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente