Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
Logis de Plaisance Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente
Début : Dimanche 2025-09-21 06:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-21
Venez nombreux à la brocante organisée par l’Association des fêtes de Plaisance à Barbezieux. Buvette et restauration sur place.
Visiteurs entrée gratuite.
Logis de Plaisance Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 07 90 88 25
Come along to the flea market organised by the Association des fêtes de Plaisance in Barbezieux. Refreshments and food available on site.
Free entry for visitors.
Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Flohmarkt, der von der Association des fêtes de Plaisance in Barbezieux organisiert wird. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.
Besucher freier Eintritt.
Partecipate al mercatino delle pulci organizzato dall’Association des fêtes de Plaisance di Barbezieux. Ristoro e ristorazione sul posto.
Ingresso gratuito per i visitatori.
Acérquese al mercadillo organizado por la Association des fêtes de Plaisance de Barbezieux. Restauración y catering in situ.
Entrada gratuita para los visitantes.
L’événement Brocante Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente