Brocante – Belhomert-Guéhouville, 29 mai 2025 09:00, Belhomert-Guéhouville.

Eure-et-Loir

Brocante Belhomert-Guéhouville Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-05-29 09:00:00

fin : 2025-05-29 18:00:00

2025-05-29

Brocante avec exposition philatélique et braderie de livres à bibliothèque

Belhomert-Guéhouville 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 40 94 65 53 cdfbelhomert@gmail.com

English :

Flea market with philatelic exhibition and book sale at the library

German :

Trödelmarkt mit Briefmarkenausstellung und Bücherflohmarkt in der Bibliothek

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci con mostra filatelica e vendita di libri presso la biblioteca

Espanol :

Mercadillo con exposición filatélica y venta de libros en la biblioteca

