Brocante – Belhomert-Guéhouville, 29 mai 2025 09:00, Belhomert-Guéhouville.
Eure-et-Loir
Brocante Belhomert-Guéhouville Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-05-29 09:00:00
fin : 2025-05-29 18:00:00
2025-05-29
Brocante avec exposition philatélique et braderie de livres à bibliothèque
Belhomert-Guéhouville 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 40 94 65 53 cdfbelhomert@gmail.com
English :
Flea market with philatelic exhibition and book sale at the library
German :
Trödelmarkt mit Briefmarkenausstellung und Bücherflohmarkt in der Bibliothek
Italiano :
Mercatino delle pulci con mostra filatelica e vendita di libri presso la biblioteca
Espanol :
Mercadillo con exposición filatélica y venta de libros en la biblioteca
