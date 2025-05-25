Brocante – Bernac, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Bernac.
Charente
Brocante Place Raymond Migaud Bernac Charente
Début : 2025-05-25
fin : 2025-05-25
2025-05-25
Restauration rapide
Entrecôte/frites 12€
Place Raymond Migaud
Bernac 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 31 06 69
English :
Fast food
Entrecôte/frites: 12?
German :
Schnelle Verpflegung
Entrecôte/Pommes frites: 12?
Italiano :
Cibo veloce
Entrecôte/frites: 12?
Espanol :
Comida rápida
Entrecôte/frites: 12?
L’événement Brocante Bernac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente