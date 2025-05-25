Brocante – Bernac, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Bernac.

Charente

Brocante  Place Raymond Migaud Bernac Charente

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-05-25
fin : 2025-05-25

2025-05-25

Restauration rapide
Entrecôte/frites 12€
  .

Place Raymond Migaud
Bernac 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 31 06 69 

English :

Fast food
Entrecôte/frites: 12?

German :

Schnelle Verpflegung
Entrecôte/Pommes frites: 12?

Italiano :

Cibo veloce
Entrecôte/frites: 12?

Espanol :

Comida rápida
Entrecôte/frites: 12?

L’événement Brocante Bernac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente