Brocante Brizeaux
Brocante Brizeaux dimanche 10 août 2025.
Brocante
Brizeaux Meuse
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-10 06:00:00
fin : 2025-08-10 18:00:00
2025-08-10
L’association La Brizeautine organise son troisième vide-grenier.
Entrée gratuite.
Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public
Brizeaux 55250 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 81 13 57 49
English :
La Brizeautine association organizes its third garage sale.
Free admission.
Refreshments and snacks on site.
German :
Der Verein La Brizeautine organisiert seinen dritten Flohmarkt.
Eintritt frei.
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.
Italiano :
L’associazione La Brizeautine organizza il suo terzo mercatino dell’usato.
Ingresso libero.
Ristoro e catering sul posto.
Espanol :
La asociación La Brizeautine organiza su tercera venta de garaje.
Entrada gratuita.
Refrescos y catering in situ.
L’événement Brocante Brizeaux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE