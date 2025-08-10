Brocante Brizeaux

Brocante Brizeaux dimanche 10 août 2025.

Brocante

Brizeaux Meuse

Dimanche 2025-08-10 06:00:00
2025-08-10 18:00:00

2025-08-10
2025-08-10

L’association La Brizeautine organise son troisième vide-grenier.

Entrée gratuite.

Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public
Brizeaux 55250 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 81 13 57 49 

English :

La Brizeautine association organizes its third garage sale.

Free admission.

Refreshments and snacks on site.

German :

Der Verein La Brizeautine organisiert seinen dritten Flohmarkt.

Eintritt frei.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Italiano :

L’associazione La Brizeautine organizza il suo terzo mercatino dell’usato.

Ingresso libero.

Ristoro e catering sul posto.

Espanol :

La asociación La Brizeautine organiza su tercera venta de garaje.

Entrada gratuita.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

