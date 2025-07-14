Brocante Chepniers
Brocante Chepniers lundi 14 juillet 2025.
Brocante
stade Chepniers Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-07-14 06:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14 19:00:00
2025-07-14
Au stade, réservation obligatoire .Tarif 2€ le ml
.
stade Chepniers 17210 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 04 18 01
English :
At the stadium, reservation required Price: 2? per metre
German :
Im Stadion, Reservierung erforderlich, Preis: 2? pro ml
Italiano :
Allo stadio, prenotazione obbligatoria Prezzo: 2? al metro
Espanol :
En el estadio, imprescindible reservar Precio: 2? por metro
