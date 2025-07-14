Brocante Chepniers

Brocante Chepniers lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Brocante

stade Chepniers Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-14 06:00:00

fin : 2025-07-14 19:00:00

2025-07-14

Au stade, réservation obligatoire .Tarif 2€ le ml

.

stade Chepniers 17210 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 04 18 01

English :

At the stadium, reservation required Price: 2? per metre

German :

Im Stadion, Reservierung erforderlich, Preis: 2? pro ml

Italiano :

Allo stadio, prenotazione obbligatoria Prezzo: 2? al metro

Espanol :

En el estadio, imprescindible reservar Precio: 2? por metro

L’événement Brocante Chepniers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac