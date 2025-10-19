Brocante Coteaux-du-Blanzacais
parking des vieux chais Coteaux-du-Blanzacais Charente
Début : 2025-10-19 08:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 17:30:00
2025-10-19
Le comité des fêtes de Blanzac Porcheresse organise sa brocante au parking des vieux chais.
Au programme, brocante toute la journée, restauration sur place.
parking des vieux chais Coteaux-du-Blanzacais 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 61 72 50 28 comitedesfetesblanzac@gmail.com
English : Brocante
The Blanzac Porcheresse festival committee organizes its flea market in the car park of the old cellars.
On the program, flea market all day, catering on site.
German : Brocante
Das Festkomitee von Blanzac Porcheresse organisiert seinen Flohmarkt auf dem Parkplatz der alten Weinkeller.
Programm: Trödelmarkt den ganzen Tag, Verpflegung vor Ort.
Italiano : Brocante
Il comitato del festival Blanzac Porcheresse organizza il suo mercatino delle pulci nel parcheggio della vecchia enoteca.
Il programma prevede un mercatino delle pulci per tutto il giorno e un servizio di ristorazione in loco.
Espanol : Brocante
El comité de fiestas de Blanzac Porcheresse organiza su mercadillo en el aparcamiento del antiguo almacén de vinos.
El programa incluye un mercadillo durante todo el día y restauración in situ.
L’événement Brocante Coteaux-du-Blanzacais a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente