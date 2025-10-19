Brocante Coteaux-du-Blanzacais

Brocante Coteaux-du-Blanzacais dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

parking des vieux chais Coteaux-du-Blanzacais Charente

Début : 2025-10-19 08:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 17:30:00

2025-10-19

Le comité des fêtes de Blanzac Porcheresse organise sa brocante au parking des vieux chais.

Au programme, brocante toute la journée, restauration sur place.

parking des vieux chais Coteaux-du-Blanzacais 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 61 72 50 28 comitedesfetesblanzac@gmail.com

The Blanzac Porcheresse festival committee organizes its flea market in the car park of the old cellars.

On the program, flea market all day, catering on site.

Das Festkomitee von Blanzac Porcheresse organisiert seinen Flohmarkt auf dem Parkplatz der alten Weinkeller.

Programm: Trödelmarkt den ganzen Tag, Verpflegung vor Ort.

Il comitato del festival Blanzac Porcheresse organizza il suo mercatino delle pulci nel parcheggio della vecchia enoteca.

Il programma prevede un mercatino delle pulci per tutto il giorno e un servizio di ristorazione in loco.

El comité de fiestas de Blanzac Porcheresse organiza su mercadillo en el aparcamiento del antiguo almacén de vinos.

El programa incluye un mercadillo durante todo el día y restauración in situ.

L’événement Brocante Coteaux-du-Blanzacais a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente