Brocante de l’US Cattenom Cattenom
Brocante de l’US Cattenom Cattenom dimanche 12 avril 2026.
Brocante de l’US Cattenom
3 Rue Jacqueline Auriol Cattenom Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 07:30:00
fin : 2026-04-12 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-12
L’US Cattenom organise une brocante ouverte à tous !
L’occasion de chiner, découvrir des trésors et profiter d’une journée conviviale. Que vous soyez à la recherche d’objets insolites ou de bonnes affaires, cette brocante est le rendez-vous idéal pour petits et grands.
Entrée libre et bonne humeur assurée ! Restauration sur place et parking gratuitTout public
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3 Rue Jacqueline Auriol Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 72 82 61 eventuscattenom@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
US Cattenom is organizing a flea market open to all!
It’s an opportunity to bargain-hunt, discover treasures and enjoy a convivial day out. Whether you’re looking for unusual objects or bargains, this flea market is the ideal event for young and old alike.
Free admission and guaranteed fun! On-site catering and free parking
L’événement Brocante de l’US Cattenom Cattenom a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS