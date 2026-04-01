Brocante de l’US Cattenom

3 Rue Jacqueline Auriol Cattenom Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 07:30:00

fin : 2026-04-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-12

L’US Cattenom organise une brocante ouverte à tous !

L’occasion de chiner, découvrir des trésors et profiter d’une journée conviviale. Que vous soyez à la recherche d’objets insolites ou de bonnes affaires, cette brocante est le rendez-vous idéal pour petits et grands.

Entrée libre et bonne humeur assurée ! Restauration sur place et parking gratuitTout public

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3 Rue Jacqueline Auriol Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 72 82 61 eventuscattenom@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

US Cattenom is organizing a flea market open to all!

It’s an opportunity to bargain-hunt, discover treasures and enjoy a convivial day out. Whether you’re looking for unusual objects or bargains, this flea market is the ideal event for young and old alike.

Free admission and guaranteed fun! On-site catering and free parking

L’événement Brocante de l’US Cattenom Cattenom a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS