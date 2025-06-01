Brocante de printemps – La Ferté-Vidame, 1 juin 2025 08:00, La Ferté-Vidame.

Brocante de printemps La Ferté-Vidame Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-06-01 08:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 19:00:00

2025-06-01

Comme chaque année la brocante de printemps fait son retour. Restauration sir place, sans réservation

La Ferté-Vidame 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 36 35 06 95

English :

Like every year, the spring flea market is back. Catering on site, without reservation

German :

Wie jedes Jahr findet auch dieses Jahr wieder der Frühlingsflohmarkt statt. Verpflegung sir place, ohne Reservierung

Italiano :

Il mercatino delle pulci di primavera torna ogni anno. Ristorazione in loco, senza prenotazione

Espanol :

El mercadillo de primavera vuelve cada año. Catering in situ, sin reserva

L’événement Brocante de printemps La Ferté-Vidame a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par OT DU PERCHE