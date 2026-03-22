Brocante de Soizé

Authon-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-06 08:00:00

fin : 2026-04-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-06

La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.

Boissons et restauration sur place.

La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.

Boissons et restauration sur place. .

Authon-du-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 29 58 95 68 gaec.dagonneau@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The brocante season is back! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche): flea market, garage sale, old-fashioned bread-making and Percheron market.

Drinks and snacks on site.

L’événement Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par OTs DU PERCHE