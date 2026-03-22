Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche
Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche lundi 6 avril 2026.
Brocante de Soizé
Authon-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-06 08:00:00
fin : 2026-04-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-06
La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.
Boissons et restauration sur place.
La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.
Boissons et restauration sur place. .
Authon-du-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 29 58 95 68 gaec.dagonneau@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The brocante season is back! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche): flea market, garage sale, old-fashioned bread-making and Percheron market.
Drinks and snacks on site.
L’événement Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par OTs DU PERCHE