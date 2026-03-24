Brocante du 1er mai Tête de saint-Euchamp Lesménils
Brocante du 1er mai Tête de saint-Euchamp Lesménils vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Brocante du 1er mai
Tête de saint-Euchamp Bistro sortie 28 Lesménils Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-01 06:00:00
fin : 2026-05-01 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
De 6h à 19h le vendredi 1er mai, profitez d’une brocante remplie de convivialité et de divertissement sur le parking du Bistro 28 à Lesménils !
Au programme
– Restauration et buvette pour combler vos papilles tout au long de la journée
– Des animations pour enfants afin de les divertir
– Une ambiance musicale pour rythmer votre journée
– Des moments de détente et de gourmandises à savourer le matin, à midi et le soir
Info et réservations au 03 83 81 58 17 ou secretariatbistro28@gmail.comTout public
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Tête de saint-Euchamp Bistro sortie 28 Lesménils 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 58 17 secretariatbisto28@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday May 1, enjoy a flea market full of fun and conviviality in the Bistro 28 parking lot in Lesménils!
On the program:
– Food and refreshments to satisfy your taste buds all day long
– Entertainment for children
– A musical atmosphere to punctuate your day
– Relaxation and indulgence in the morning, at lunchtime and in the evening
Info and reservations on 03 83 81 58 17 or secretariatbistro28@gmail.com
L’événement Brocante du 1er mai Lesménils a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OT PONT A MOUSSON