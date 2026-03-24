Brocante du 1er mai Tête de saint-Euchamp Lesménils

Brocante du 1er mai

Tête de saint-Euchamp Bistro sortie 28 Lesménils Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-01 06:00:00

fin : 2026-05-01 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

De 6h à 19h le vendredi 1er mai, profitez d’une brocante remplie de convivialité et de divertissement sur le parking du Bistro 28 à Lesménils !

Au programme

– Restauration et buvette pour combler vos papilles tout au long de la journée

– Des animations pour enfants afin de les divertir

– Une ambiance musicale pour rythmer votre journée

– Des moments de détente et de gourmandises à savourer le matin, à midi et le soir

Info et réservations au 03 83 81 58 17 ou secretariatbistro28@gmail.comTout public

0 .

Tête de saint-Euchamp Bistro sortie 28 Lesménils 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 58 17 secretariatbisto28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday May 1, enjoy a flea market full of fun and conviviality in the Bistro 28 parking lot in Lesménils!

On the program:

– Food and refreshments to satisfy your taste buds all day long

– Entertainment for children

– A musical atmosphere to punctuate your day

– Relaxation and indulgence in the morning, at lunchtime and in the evening

Info and reservations on 03 83 81 58 17 or secretariatbistro28@gmail.com

L’événement Brocante du 1er mai Lesménils a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OT PONT A MOUSSON