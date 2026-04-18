Plaine-de-Walsch

Brocante du hanneton

rue des Roses Plaine-de-Walsch Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-01 07:00:00

fin : 2026-05-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

La brocante du hanneton revient à Plaine-de-Walsch ! Au programme de bonnes affaires, une buvette et une petite restauration. Soirée pizza flamm avec orchestre.

Venez nombreux exposer, balader, ou juste profiter de l’ambiance !Tout public

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rue des Roses Plaine-de-Walsch 57870 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 50 48 69 22 pdwteam2019@gmail.com

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English :

The Flea Market returns to Plaine-de-Walsch! On the program: bargains, refreshments and snacks. Flamm pizza evening with live band.

Come and exhibit, stroll around, or just enjoy the atmosphere!

L’événement Brocante du hanneton Plaine-de-Walsch a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG