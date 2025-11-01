Brocante du roi Le Réservoir Lunéville
Brocante du roi Le Réservoir Lunéville samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Brocante du roi
Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-01
fin : 2025-11-02
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
Organisée par l’association Avenir.
Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone au 07 83 62 97 56 ou 06 22 38 77 00Tout public
0 .
Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 83 62 97 56
English :
Organized by the Avenir association.
Information and registration by phone 07 83 62 97 56 or 06 22 38 77 00
German :
Organisiert von der Association Avenir.
Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon unter 07 83 62 97 56 oder 06 22 38 77 00
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’associazione Avenir.
Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero di telefono 07 83 62 97 56 o 06 22 38 77 00
Espanol :
Organizado por la asociación Avenir.
Información e inscripciones por teléfono: 07 83 62 97 56 o 06 22 38 77 00
L’événement Brocante du roi Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS