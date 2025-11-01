Brocante du roi Le Réservoir Lunéville

Brocante du roi Le Réservoir Lunéville samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Brocante du roi

Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-01

fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Organisée par l’association Avenir.

Renseignements et inscriptions par téléphone au 07 83 62 97 56 ou 06 22 38 77 00Tout public

0 .

Le Réservoir 2 cour de Verdun Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 83 62 97 56

English :

Organized by the Avenir association.

Information and registration by phone 07 83 62 97 56 or 06 22 38 77 00

German :

Organisiert von der Association Avenir.

Informationen und Anmeldungen per Telefon unter 07 83 62 97 56 oder 06 22 38 77 00

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’associazione Avenir.

Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero di telefono 07 83 62 97 56 o 06 22 38 77 00

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación Avenir.

Información e inscripciones por teléfono: 07 83 62 97 56 o 06 22 38 77 00

L’événement Brocante du roi Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS