Brocante Futeau
Brocante Futeau dimanche 10 août 2025.
Brocante
Futeau Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-10 08:00:00
fin : 2025-08-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-10
Venez déambuler dans les rues de Futeau afin de dénicher l’objet tant recherché. Restauration et buvette sur place.Tout public
0 .
Futeau 55120 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 83 28 06
English :
Come and stroll through the streets of Futeau to find the object you’re looking for. Catering and refreshments on site.
German :
Schlendern Sie durch die Straßen von Futeau, um das begehrte Objekt zu finden. Essen und Trinken vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a passeggiare per le strade di Futeau per trovare l’oggetto che state cercando. Catering e rinfreschi in loco.
Espanol :
Venga a pasear por las calles de Futeau para encontrar el objeto que busca. Catering y refrescos in situ.
L’événement Brocante Futeau a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT DU PAYS D’ARGONNE