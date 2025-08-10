Brocante Futeau

Brocante Futeau dimanche 10 août 2025.

Brocante

Futeau Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-10 08:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-10

Venez déambuler dans les rues de Futeau afin de dénicher l’objet tant recherché. Restauration et buvette sur place.Tout public

0 .

Futeau 55120 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 83 28 06

English :

Come and stroll through the streets of Futeau to find the object you’re looking for. Catering and refreshments on site.

German :

Schlendern Sie durch die Straßen von Futeau, um das begehrte Objekt zu finden. Essen und Trinken vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a passeggiare per le strade di Futeau per trovare l’oggetto che state cercando. Catering e rinfreschi in loco.

Espanol :

Venga a pasear por las calles de Futeau para encontrar el objeto que busca. Catering y refrescos in situ.

L’événement Brocante Futeau a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT DU PAYS D’ARGONNE