Brocante – Girmont-Val-d'Ajol, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Girmont-Val-d'Ajol.
Vosges
Brocante Le centre du village Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Samedi 2025-05-17 07:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18 18:00:00
2025-05-17
20 ème Brocante sur deux jours, exposants renouvelés à 70 % le dimanche. Buvette et restauration rapide toute la journée, repas servis samedi et dimanche midi. Parkings gratuits.Tout public
Le centre du village
Girmont-Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 65 85
English :
20th Brocante over two days, 70% new exhibitors on Sunday. Refreshments and fast food all day, meals served Saturday and Sunday lunchtime. Free parking.
German :
20. zweitägiger Flohmarkt, 70 % neue Aussteller am Sonntag. Erfrischungsstände und Schnellimbisse den ganzen Tag über, Mahlzeiten werden Samstag- und Sonntagmittag serviert. Kostenlose Parkplätze.
Italiano :
20° Brocante su due giorni, 70% di nuovi espositori la domenica. Bar e fast food per tutto il giorno, pasti serviti sabato e domenica a pranzo. Parcheggio gratuito.
Espanol :
20ª Brocante en dos días, 70% de nuevos expositores el domingo. Bar de refrescos y comida rápida durante todo el día, comidas servidas el sábado y el domingo al mediodía. Aparcamiento gratuito.
