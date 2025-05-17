Brocante – Girmont-Val-d’Ajol, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Girmont-Val-d'Ajol.

Vosges

Brocante Le centre du village Girmont-Val-d’Ajol Vosges

20 ème Brocante sur deux jours, exposants renouvelés à 70 % le dimanche. Buvette et restauration rapide toute la journée, repas servis samedi et dimanche midi. Parkings gratuits.Tout public

Le centre du village

Girmont-Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 65 85

English :

20th Brocante over two days, 70% new exhibitors on Sunday. Refreshments and fast food all day, meals served Saturday and Sunday lunchtime. Free parking.

German :

20. zweitägiger Flohmarkt, 70 % neue Aussteller am Sonntag. Erfrischungsstände und Schnellimbisse den ganzen Tag über, Mahlzeiten werden Samstag- und Sonntagmittag serviert. Kostenlose Parkplätze.

Italiano :

20° Brocante su due giorni, 70% di nuovi espositori la domenica. Bar e fast food per tutto il giorno, pasti serviti sabato e domenica a pranzo. Parcheggio gratuito.

Espanol :

20ª Brocante en dos días, 70% de nuevos expositores el domingo. Bar de refrescos y comida rápida durante todo el día, comidas servidas el sábado y el domingo al mediodía. Aparcamiento gratuito.

