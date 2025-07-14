Brocante Haroué Haroué
Brocante Haroué Haroué lundi 14 juillet 2025.
Brocante Haroué
Haroué Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-07-14 00:00:00
fin : 2025-07-15 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-14 2025-07-15
Brocante,
Fête foraine,
Restauration,
Bal gratuit,
Feux d’artificeTout public
Haroué 54740 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 03 56 30 brocanteharoue@gmail.com
English :
Flea market,
Fairground,
Catering,
Free ball,
Fireworks
German :
Trödelmarkt,
Jahrmarkt,
Verpflegung,
Kostenloser Tanz,
Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci,
Fiera,
Ristorazione,
Ballo libero,
Fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
Rastro,
Recinto ferial,
Catering,
Baile libre,
Fuegos artificiales
L’événement Brocante Haroué Haroué a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par OT DU PAYS DU SAINTOIS