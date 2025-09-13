Brocante itinérante Lorris
Brocante itinérante Lorris samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Lorris Loiret
Début : 2025-09-13 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-13 18:00:00
2025-09-13
Brocante itinérante de 9h à 18h. réservée au particuliers. Lorris et ses environs. renseignements et inscriptions auprès du comité des fêtes de Lorris 07 44 56 41 40 ou comitedesfeteslorris@gmail.com. Tarif 5 €. paiement lors de la remise du ballon. .
Lorris 45260 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 44 56 41 40 comitedesfeteslorris@gmail.com
English :
Travelling flea market
German :
Wandernder Trödelmarkt
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci itinerante
Espanol :
Rastro ambulante
