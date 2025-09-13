Brocante itinérante Lorris

Brocante itinérante Lorris samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Brocante itinérante de 9h à 18h. réservée au particuliers. Lorris et ses environs. renseignements et inscriptions auprès du comité des fêtes de Lorris 07 44 56 41 40 ou comitedesfeteslorris@gmail.com. Tarif 5 €. paiement lors de la remise du ballon.   .

Lorris 45260 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 44 56 41 40  comitedesfeteslorris@gmail.com

English :

Travelling flea market

German :

Wandernder Trödelmarkt

Italiano :

Mercato delle pulci itinerante

Espanol :

Rastro ambulante

