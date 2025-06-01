Brocante Jardin Saint Michel de Livet – Saint Michel de Livet Livarot-Pays-d’Auge, 1 juin 2025 08:00, Livarot-Pays-d'Auge.

Calvados

Brocante Jardin Saint Michel de Livet Saint Michel de Livet Mairie Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-01 08:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-01

Le long de cette petite départementale, plantes, vieux outils, déco de jardin et produits naturels et bio seront proposés par de nombreux exposants.

Des professionnels donneront toutes sortes de conseils notamment en taille, permaculture et engrais naturels.

Restauration sur place.

Le long de cette petite départementale, plantes, vieux outils, déco de jardin et produits naturels et bio seront proposés par de nombreux exposants.

Des professionnels donneront toutes sortes de conseils notamment en taille, permaculture et engrais naturels.

Restauration sur place. .

Saint Michel de Livet Mairie

Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 6 82 52 90 80

English : Brocante Jardin Saint Michel de Livet

Along this small departmental road, plants, old tools, garden decorations and natural and organic products will be offered by numerous exhibitors.

Professionals will be on hand to offer advice on pruning, permaculture and natural fertilizers.

Catering on site.

German : Brocante Jardin Saint Michel de Livet

Entlang dieser kleinen Landstraße werden von zahlreichen Ausstellern Pflanzen, alte Werkzeuge, Gartendekoration sowie natürliche und biologische Produkte angeboten.

Fachleute geben allerlei Ratschläge, insbesondere zu Schnitt, Permakultur und natürlichen Düngemitteln.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Numerosi espositori venderanno piante, vecchi attrezzi, decorazioni per il giardino e prodotti naturali e biologici.

Professionisti saranno a disposizione per dare consigli su tutto, dalla potatura alla permacultura e ai fertilizzanti naturali.

Ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

Numerosos expositores venderán plantas, herramientas antiguas, adornos de jardín y productos naturales y ecológicos.

Habrá profesionales que darán consejos sobre poda, permacultura y abonos naturales.

Restauración in situ.

L’événement Brocante Jardin Saint Michel de Livet Livarot-Pays-d’Auge a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT CA de Lisieux Normandie