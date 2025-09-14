Brocante Le Douhet

Brocante Le Douhet dimanche 14 septembre 2025.

Salle municipale Val de la Jarretière . Le Douhet Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-09-14 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 18:00:00

2025-09-14

Venez chiner, dégoter bibelots et raretés dans la détente et la bonne humeur.

Salle municipale Val de la Jarretière . Le Douhet 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 23 42 17 43 ledouhetenfete@laposte.net

English :

Come and browse, find knick-knacks and rarities in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

German :

Kommen Sie und stöbern Sie nach Nippes und Raritäten in entspannter und fröhlicher Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Venite a cercare soprammobili e rarità in un’atmosfera rilassata e amichevole.

Espanol :

Venga a buscar chucherías y rarezas en un ambiente relajado y agradable.

