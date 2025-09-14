Brocante Le Douhet
Brocante Le Douhet dimanche 14 septembre 2025.
Salle municipale Val de la Jarretière . Le Douhet Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-09-14 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 18:00:00
2025-09-14
Venez chiner, dégoter bibelots et raretés dans la détente et la bonne humeur.
Salle municipale Val de la Jarretière . Le Douhet 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 23 42 17 43 ledouhetenfete@laposte.net
English :
Come and browse, find knick-knacks and rarities in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
German :
Kommen Sie und stöbern Sie nach Nippes und Raritäten in entspannter und fröhlicher Atmosphäre.
Italiano :
Venite a cercare soprammobili e rarità in un’atmosfera rilassata e amichevole.
Espanol :
Venga a buscar chucherías y rarezas en un ambiente relajado y agradable.
L’événement Brocante Le Douhet a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge