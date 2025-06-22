Brocante – Mont-Saint-Martin, 22 juin 2025 08:00, Mont-Saint-Martin.
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Brocante Avenue du Bois et parc Mont-Saint-Martin Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-22 08:00:00
fin : 2025-06-22 18:00:00
2025-06-22
Brocante.
Animations, petite restauration et tombola.
Emplacement payant.Tout public
Avenue du Bois et parc
Mont-Saint-Martin 54350 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 86 08 25 58
English :
Flea market.
Entertainment, snacks and tombola.
Paying pitch.
German :
Trödelmarkt.
Animationen, kleine Speisen und Tombola.
Kostenpflichtiger Standplatz.
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci.
Intrattenimento, snack e tombola.
Piazzola a pagamento.
Espanol :
Mercadillo.
Animación, aperitivos y tómbola.
Campo de pago.
L’événement Brocante Mont-Saint-Martin a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY