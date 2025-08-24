Brocante Moutiers

Brocante Moutiers dimanche 24 août 2025.

Brocante

Rue d’Angleterre Moutiers Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-24 08:00:00

fin : 2025-08-24 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-24

Organisée par Animons Moutiers

Restauration et buvette sur placeTout public

Rue d’Angleterre Moutiers 54660 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 28 20 19 08

English :

Organized by Animons Moutiers

Catering and refreshments on site

German :

Organisiert von Animons Moutiers

Restauration und Getränke vor Ort

Italiano :

Organizzato da Animons Moutiers

Catering e rinfreschi in loco

Espanol :

Organizado por Animons Moutiers

Catering y refrescos in situ

L’événement Brocante Moutiers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par MILTOL