Brocante Moutiers
Brocante Moutiers dimanche 24 août 2025.
Brocante
Rue d’Angleterre Moutiers Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-24 08:00:00
fin : 2025-08-24 18:00:00
2025-08-24
Organisée par Animons Moutiers
Restauration et buvette sur placeTout public
Rue d’Angleterre Moutiers 54660 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 28 20 19 08
English :
Organized by Animons Moutiers
Catering and refreshments on site
German :
Organisiert von Animons Moutiers
Restauration und Getränke vor Ort
Italiano :
Organizzato da Animons Moutiers
Catering e rinfreschi in loco
Espanol :
Organizado por Animons Moutiers
Catering y refrescos in situ
L’événement Brocante Moutiers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par MILTOL