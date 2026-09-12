Brocante Nanteuil-le-Haudouin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Nanteuil-le-Haudouin
Informations pratiques
Nanteuil-le-Haudouin
Brocante
Nanteuil-le-Haudouin Oise
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Informations pratiques:
LIEU
Parking Ancien Intermarché
DATE
Le dim. 20 sept.
HORAIRES
8h-17h
TARIFS
– Particulier nanteuillais 3€/m
– Association nanteuillaise Gratuit 6m + 3€/m le supplément
– Particulier extérieur 4€ /m Professionnel 10€/m
ORGANISÉ PAR V.F.C.N
Il se tiendra sur le parking du chemin de Paris de 8h00 à 17h00
***
Si vous souhaitez tenir un stand, les permanences d’inscription se tiendront sur le forum des associations
Samedi 5 septembre
ou en mairie
Mardi 8 et Jeudi 10 sept. de 18h à 20h
Samedi 12 sept. 10h à 12h
ATTENTION PLACES LIMITÉES
***
Paiement en espèce ou par chèque
Prévoir photocopie d’une pièce d’identité et d’un justificatif de domicile
***
Organisé par le VFCN en partenariat avec la municipalité.
***
Pour tout renseignement plabie@orange.fr
Informations pratiques:
LIEU
Parking Ancien Intermarché
DATE
Le dim. 20 sept.
HORAIRES
8h-17h
TARIFS
– Particulier nanteuillais 3€/m
– Association nanteuillaise Gratuit 6m + 3€/m le supplément
– Particulier extérieur 4€ /m Professionnel 10€/m
ORGANISÉ PAR V.F.C.N
Il se tiendra sur le parking du chemin de Paris de 8h00 à 17h00
***
Si vous souhaitez tenir un stand, les permanences d’inscription se tiendront sur le forum des associations
Samedi 5 septembre
ou en mairie
Mardi 8 et Jeudi 10 sept. de 18h à 20h
Samedi 12 sept. 10h à 12h
ATTENTION PLACES LIMITÉES
***
Paiement en espèce ou par chèque
Prévoir photocopie d’une pièce d’identité et d’un justificatif de domicile
***
Organisé par le VFCN en partenariat avec la municipalité.
***
Pour tout renseignement plabie@orange.fr .
Nanteuil-le-Haudouin 60440 Oise Hauts-de-France plabie@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Practical Information:
LOCATION
Former Intermarché Parking Lot
DATE
Sunday, Sept. 20
HOURS
8 a.m.–5 p.m.
RATES
– Nantes-based individuals: 3?/m
– Nantes-based organizations: Free for the first 6m; 3?/m for each additional meter
– Non-Nantes residents: 4?/m Businesses: 10?/m
ORGANIZED BY V.F.C.N
It will take place in the parking lot on Chemin de Paris from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
***
If you would like to set up a booth, registration will be available at the community organizations fair:
Saturday, September 5
or at City Hall:
Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
PLEASE NOTE: LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE
***
Payment in cash or by check
Please bring a photocopy of a valid ID and proof of address
***
Organized by the VFCN in partnership with the municipality.
***
For more information: plabie@orange.fr
L’événement Brocante Nanteuil-le-Haudouin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois