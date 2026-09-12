Informations pratiques

Nanteuil-le-Haudouin

Brocante

Nanteuil-le-Haudouin Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 08:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Informations pratiques:

LIEU

Parking Ancien Intermarché

DATE

Le dim. 20 sept.

HORAIRES

8h-17h

TARIFS

– Particulier nanteuillais 3€/m

– Association nanteuillaise Gratuit 6m + 3€/m le supplément

– Particulier extérieur 4€ /m Professionnel 10€/m

ORGANISÉ PAR V.F.C.N

Il se tiendra sur le parking du chemin de Paris de 8h00 à 17h00

***

Si vous souhaitez tenir un stand, les permanences d’inscription se tiendront sur le forum des associations

Samedi 5 septembre

ou en mairie

Mardi 8 et Jeudi 10 sept. de 18h à 20h

Samedi 12 sept. 10h à 12h

ATTENTION PLACES LIMITÉES

***

Paiement en espèce ou par chèque

Prévoir photocopie d’une pièce d’identité et d’un justificatif de domicile

***

Organisé par le VFCN en partenariat avec la municipalité.

***

Pour tout renseignement plabie@orange.fr

Informations pratiques:

LIEU

Parking Ancien Intermarché

DATE

Le dim. 20 sept.

HORAIRES

8h-17h

TARIFS

– Particulier nanteuillais 3€/m

– Association nanteuillaise Gratuit 6m + 3€/m le supplément

– Particulier extérieur 4€ /m Professionnel 10€/m

ORGANISÉ PAR V.F.C.N

Il se tiendra sur le parking du chemin de Paris de 8h00 à 17h00

***

Si vous souhaitez tenir un stand, les permanences d’inscription se tiendront sur le forum des associations

Samedi 5 septembre

ou en mairie

Mardi 8 et Jeudi 10 sept. de 18h à 20h

Samedi 12 sept. 10h à 12h

ATTENTION PLACES LIMITÉES

***

Paiement en espèce ou par chèque

Prévoir photocopie d’une pièce d’identité et d’un justificatif de domicile

***

Organisé par le VFCN en partenariat avec la municipalité.

***

Pour tout renseignement plabie@orange.fr .

Nanteuil-le-Haudouin 60440 Oise Hauts-de-France plabie@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Practical Information:

LOCATION

Former Intermarché Parking Lot

DATE

Sunday, Sept. 20

HOURS

8 a.m.–5 p.m.

RATES

– Nantes-based individuals: 3?/m

– Nantes-based organizations: Free for the first 6m; 3?/m for each additional meter

– Non-Nantes residents: 4?/m Businesses: 10?/m

ORGANIZED BY V.F.C.N

It will take place in the parking lot on Chemin de Paris from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

***

If you would like to set up a booth, registration will be available at the community organizations fair:

Saturday, September 5

or at City Hall:

Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

PLEASE NOTE: LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE

***

Payment in cash or by check

Please bring a photocopy of a valid ID and proof of address

***

Organized by the VFCN in partnership with the municipality.

***

For more information: plabie@orange.fr

L’événement Brocante Nanteuil-le-Haudouin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois