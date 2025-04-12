Brocante Pont-Salomon

Brocante Pont-Salomon samedi 12 avril 2025.

Brocante

Stade Pont-Salomon Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-04-12

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-04-12 2025-06-28 2025-07-26 2025-09-20 2025-10-18

Brocante, vide-greniers et marché artisanal organisé par le comité des fêtes.

Buvette et restauration rapide sur place.

Nouveau cette année animations et jeux pour enfants.

Stade Pont-Salomon 43330 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 13 13 77

English :

Flea market, garage sale and craft market organized by the Comité des fêtes.

Refreshments and fast food on site.

New this year: entertainment and games for children.

German :

Brocante, vide-greniers et marché artisanal organisé par le comité des fêtes.

Getränke und Schnellimbiss vor Ort.

Neu in diesem Jahr: Animationen und Spiele für Kinder.

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci, mercatino dell’usato e mercatino dell’artigianato organizzato dal comitato del festival.

Ristoro e fast food in loco.

Novità di quest’anno: animazione e giochi per bambini.

Espanol :

Rastro, venta de garaje y mercadillo de artesanía organizados por el comité del festival.

Refrescos y comida rápida in situ.

Novedad de este año: animación y juegos para niños.

