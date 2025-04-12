Brocante Pont-Salomon
Brocante Pont-Salomon samedi 12 avril 2025.
Brocante
Stade Pont-Salomon Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-04-12
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-04-12 2025-06-28 2025-07-26 2025-09-20 2025-10-18
Brocante, vide-greniers et marché artisanal organisé par le comité des fêtes.
Buvette et restauration rapide sur place.
Nouveau cette année animations et jeux pour enfants.
Stade Pont-Salomon 43330 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 13 13 77
English :
Flea market, garage sale and craft market organized by the Comité des fêtes.
Refreshments and fast food on site.
New this year: entertainment and games for children.
German :
Brocante, vide-greniers et marché artisanal organisé par le comité des fêtes.
Getränke und Schnellimbiss vor Ort.
Neu in diesem Jahr: Animationen und Spiele für Kinder.
Italiano :
Mercatino delle pulci, mercatino dell’usato e mercatino dell’artigianato organizzato dal comitato del festival.
Ristoro e fast food in loco.
Novità di quest’anno: animazione e giochi per bambini.
Espanol :
Rastro, venta de garaje y mercadillo de artesanía organizados por el comité del festival.
Refrescos y comida rápida in situ.
Novedad de este año: animación y juegos para niños.
L’événement Brocante Pont-Salomon a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par Office de Tourisme Loire Semène