Brocante Régina Village – Rue Regina Kricq Toul 15 juin 2025 06:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Brocante Régina Village Rue Regina Kricq Regina Village Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-15 06:00:00
fin : 2025-06-15 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-15
L’association « Femmes Relais » organise la brocante de Régina Village à Toul.
Plus d’information par téléphone ou par mailTout public
Rue Regina Kricq Regina Village
Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 63 55 80 associationfemmesrelais1993@gmail.com
English :
The « Femmes Relais » association organizes the Régina Village flea market in Toul.
More information by phone or e-mail
German :
Der Verein « Femmes Relais » organisiert den Flohmarkt im Régina Village in Toul.
Weitere Informationen per Telefon oder E-Mail
Italiano :
L’associazione Femmes Relais organizza il mercato delle pulci Régina Village a Toul.
Maggiori informazioni per telefono o e-mail
Espanol :
La asociación Femmes Relais organiza en Toul el mercadillo Régina Village.
Más información por teléfono o correo electrónico
L’événement Brocante Régina Village Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-06-09 par MT TERRES TOULOISES