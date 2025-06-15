Brocante Régina Village – Rue Regina Kricq Toul 15 juin 2025 06:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Brocante Régina Village Rue Regina Kricq Regina Village Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-15 06:00:00

fin : 2025-06-15 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-15

L’association « Femmes Relais » organise la brocante de Régina Village à Toul.

Plus d’information par téléphone ou par mailTout public

0 .

Rue Regina Kricq Regina Village

Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 63 55 80 associationfemmesrelais1993@gmail.com

English :

The « Femmes Relais » association organizes the Régina Village flea market in Toul.

More information by phone or e-mail

German :

Der Verein « Femmes Relais » organisiert den Flohmarkt im Régina Village in Toul.

Weitere Informationen per Telefon oder E-Mail

Italiano :

L’associazione Femmes Relais organizza il mercato delle pulci Régina Village a Toul.

Maggiori informazioni per telefono o e-mail

Espanol :

La asociación Femmes Relais organiza en Toul el mercadillo Régina Village.

Más información por teléfono o correo electrónico

L’événement Brocante Régina Village Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-06-09 par MT TERRES TOULOISES