Brocante repas concert Stade de Charmant Boisné-La Tude
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Stade de Charmant · Boisné-La Tude
Informations pratiques
Boisné-La Tude
Brocante repas concert
Stade de Charmant Route des Céréales Boisné-La Tude Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12 06:00:00
fin : 2026-09-12 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-12
Brocante destinée aux particuliers entre 100 et 200 exposants attendus, exposition de voitures anciennes, restauration sur place, buvette, wc. L’après-midi jeux gratuits à disposition et le soir repas concert cochon à la broche.
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Stade de Charmant Route des Céréales Boisné-La Tude 16320 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 84 54 75 16
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English :
A flea market for the general public, with between 100 and 200 stallholders expected, on-site catering, a refreshment bar and toilets. In the afternoon, free games will be available, and in the evening there will be a dinner and concert featuring a whole pig on a spit.
L’événement Brocante repas concert Boisné-La Tude a été mis à jour le 2026-08-28 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente