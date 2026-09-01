Brocante repas concert Stade de Charmant Boisné-La Tude

Informations pratiques

Boisné-La Tude

Brocante repas concert

Stade de Charmant Route des Céréales Boisné-La Tude Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-12 06:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

Brocante destinée aux particuliers entre 100 et 200 exposants attendus, exposition de voitures anciennes, restauration sur place, buvette, wc. L’après-midi jeux gratuits à disposition et le soir repas concert cochon à la broche.

.

Stade de Charmant Route des Céréales Boisné-La Tude 16320 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 84 54 75 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A flea market for the general public, with between 100 and 200 stallholders expected, on-site catering, a refreshment bar and toilets. In the afternoon, free games will be available, and in the evening there will be a dinner and concert featuring a whole pig on a spit.

L’événement Brocante repas concert Boisné-La Tude a été mis à jour le 2026-08-28 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente