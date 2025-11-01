Brocante Richelieu
Brocante Richelieu samedi 1 novembre 2025.
Brocante
Place du Marché Richelieu Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-11-01
fin : 2025-11-01
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
Traditionnelle brocante du 1er novembre à Richelieu avec de nombreux exposants professionnels.
Place du Marché Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 80 27 23 95
English :
The traditional November 1st flea market in Richelieu, with many professional exhibitors.
German :
Traditioneller Flohmarkt am 1. November in Richelieu mit vielen professionellen Ausstellern.
Italiano :
Il tradizionale mercato delle pulci del 1° novembre a Richelieu, con una serie di espositori professionisti.
Espanol :
El tradicional mercadillo del 1 de noviembre en Richelieu, con numerosos expositores profesionales.
L’événement Brocante Richelieu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme