Brocante

Place du Marché Richelieu Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-11-01

fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Traditionnelle brocante du 1er novembre à Richelieu avec de nombreux exposants professionnels.

Place du Marché Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 80 27 23 95

English :

The traditional November 1st flea market in Richelieu, with many professional exhibitors.

German :

Traditioneller Flohmarkt am 1. November in Richelieu mit vielen professionellen Ausstellern.

Italiano :

Il tradizionale mercato delle pulci del 1° novembre a Richelieu, con una serie di espositori professionisti.

Espanol :

El tradicional mercadillo del 1 de noviembre en Richelieu, con numerosos expositores profesionales.

L’événement Brocante Richelieu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme