BROCANTE Semi-nocturne Bellenaves

BROCANTE Semi-nocturne Bellenaves jeudi 14 août 2025.

BROCANTE Semi-nocturne

Centre-bourg Bellenaves Allier

Début : Jeudi 2025-08-14 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-14 22:00:00

2025-08-14

Brocante semi-nocturne et marché des producteurs de 16h à 22h en centre bourg. Emplacement gratuit.

Centre-bourg Bellenaves 03330 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 43 03 13 99

English :

Semi-nocturnal flea market and farmers’ market from 4pm to 10pm in the town center. Free pitches.

German :

Halbnächtlicher Trödelmarkt und Bauernmarkt von 16:00 bis 22:00 Uhr im Zentrum des Ortes. Kostenlose Standplätze.

Italiano :

Mercato delle pulci semiserio e mercato contadino dalle 16.00 alle 22.00 nel centro della città. Piazzole gratuite.

Espanol :

Mercadillo y mercado de agricultores seminocturno de 16.00 a 22.00 horas en el centro de la ciudad. Parcelas gratuitas.

