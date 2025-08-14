BROCANTE Semi-nocturne Bellenaves
BROCANTE Semi-nocturne Bellenaves jeudi 14 août 2025.
BROCANTE Semi-nocturne
Centre-bourg Bellenaves Allier
Début : Jeudi 2025-08-14 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-14 22:00:00
2025-08-14
Brocante semi-nocturne et marché des producteurs de 16h à 22h en centre bourg. Emplacement gratuit.
Centre-bourg Bellenaves 03330 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 43 03 13 99
English :
Semi-nocturnal flea market and farmers’ market from 4pm to 10pm in the town center. Free pitches.
German :
Halbnächtlicher Trödelmarkt und Bauernmarkt von 16:00 bis 22:00 Uhr im Zentrum des Ortes. Kostenlose Standplätze.
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci semiserio e mercato contadino dalle 16.00 alle 22.00 nel centro della città. Piazzole gratuite.
Espanol :
Mercadillo y mercado de agricultores seminocturno de 16.00 a 22.00 horas en el centro de la ciudad. Parcelas gratuitas.
