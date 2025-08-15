Brocante semi-nocturne Gondrecourt-Aix
Brocante semi-nocturne Gondrecourt-Aix vendredi 15 août 2025.
Brocante semi-nocturne
Gondrecourt-Aix Meurthe-et-Moselle
Gratuit
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-15 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-15 22:00:00
2025-08-15
Organisée par l’association L’Othain
Buvette et restauration le soir
Feu d’artificeTout public
Gondrecourt-Aix 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 14 15 47 46
English :
Organized by the L’Othain association
Refreshments and food in the evening
Fireworks display
German :
Organisiert von der Association L’Othain
Getränke und Speisen am Abend
Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’associazione L’Othain
Bar e ristorante la sera
Spettacolo pirotecnico
Espanol :
Organizado por la asociación L’Othain
Bar y restaurante por la noche
Castillo de fuegos artificiales
