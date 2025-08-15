Brocante semi-nocturne Gondrecourt-Aix

Brocante semi-nocturne Gondrecourt-Aix vendredi 15 août 2025.

Brocante semi-nocturne

Gondrecourt-Aix Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-15 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-15 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-15

Organisée par l’association L’Othain

Buvette et restauration le soir

Feu d’artificeTout public

0 .

Gondrecourt-Aix 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 14 15 47 46

English :

Organized by the L’Othain association

Refreshments and food in the evening

Fireworks display

German :

Organisiert von der Association L’Othain

Getränke und Speisen am Abend

Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’associazione L’Othain

Bar e ristorante la sera

Spettacolo pirotecnico

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación L’Othain

Bar y restaurante por la noche

Castillo de fuegos artificiales

L’événement Brocante semi-nocturne Gondrecourt-Aix a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par MILTOL