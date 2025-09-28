Brocante Valleroy

Brocante Valleroy dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

Brocante

Valleroy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 07:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28

Inscription sur place. Gratuit pour les habitants de Valleroy.

Animations, restauration et buvette sur place.Tout public

Valleroy 54910 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 46 26 78

English :

On-site registration. Free for Valleroy residents.

Entertainment, food and refreshments on site.

German :

Anmeldung vor Ort. Kostenlos für die Einwohner von Valleroy.

Animationen, Essen und Trinken vor Ort.

Italiano :

Registrazione in loco. Gratuito per i residenti di Valleroy.

Intrattenimento, cibo e rinfreschi in loco.

Espanol :

Inscripción in situ. Gratuito para los residentes de Valleroy.

Entretenimiento, comida y refrescos in situ.

L’événement Brocante Valleroy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par MILTOL