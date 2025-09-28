Brocante Valleroy
Brocante Valleroy dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
Brocante
Valleroy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 07:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28
2025-09-28
Inscription sur place. Gratuit pour les habitants de Valleroy.
Animations, restauration et buvette sur place.Tout public
Valleroy 54910 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 46 26 78
English :
On-site registration. Free for Valleroy residents.
Entertainment, food and refreshments on site.
German :
Anmeldung vor Ort. Kostenlos für die Einwohner von Valleroy.
Animationen, Essen und Trinken vor Ort.
Italiano :
Registrazione in loco. Gratuito per i residenti di Valleroy.
Intrattenimento, cibo e rinfreschi in loco.
Espanol :
Inscripción in situ. Gratuito para los residentes de Valleroy.
Entretenimiento, comida y refrescos in situ.
L’événement Brocante Valleroy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par MILTOL