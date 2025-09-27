Brocante, vide-grenier Camping rétro passion Châtel-Montagne

Brocante, vide-grenier Camping rétro passion Châtel-Montagne samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Brocante, vide-grenier

Camping rétro passion 2 lieu-dit la croix cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier

Début : 2025-09-27 06:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28 19:00:00

2025-09-27

Brocante, vide grenier 1 euro/ML. Buvette et petite restauration sur place
Camping rétro passion 2 lieu-dit la croix cognat Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 31 38  isabelle.launay@sfr.fr

English :

Flea market, garage sale 1 euro/ML. Refreshments and snacks on site

German :

Brocante, vide grenier 1 euro/ML. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci, vendita di garage 1 euro/ML. Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco

Espanol :

Rastro, venta de garaje 1 euro/ML. Refrescos y aperitivos in situ

