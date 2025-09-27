Brocante, vide-grenier Camping rétro passion Châtel-Montagne
Brocante, vide-grenier
Camping rétro passion 2 lieu-dit la croix cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier
Début : 2025-09-27 06:00:00
fin : 2025-09-28 19:00:00
2025-09-27
Brocante, vide grenier 1 euro/ML. Buvette et petite restauration sur place
Camping rétro passion 2 lieu-dit la croix cognat Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 31 38 isabelle.launay@sfr.fr
English :
Flea market, garage sale 1 euro/ML. Refreshments and snacks on site
German :
Brocante, vide grenier 1 euro/ML. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort
Italiano :
Mercatino delle pulci, vendita di garage 1 euro/ML. Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco
Espanol :
Rastro, venta de garaje 1 euro/ML. Refrescos y aperitivos in situ
