Brocante, vide grenier Camping Retro Passion Châtel-Montagne

Brocante, vide grenier

Camping Retro Passion 2 lieu-dit Croix-Cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 06:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Brocante au terrain de camping, buvette, petite restauration sur place.

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Camping Retro Passion 2 lieu-dit Croix-Cognat Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 31 38 campingretropassion@gmail.com

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English :

Flea market at the campsite, refreshments and snacks on site.

L’événement Brocante, vide grenier Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Vichy Destinations