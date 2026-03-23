Brocante, vide grenier Camping Retro Passion Châtel-Montagne
Brocante, vide grenier Camping Retro Passion Châtel-Montagne samedi 18 avril 2026.
Brocante, vide grenier
Camping Retro Passion 2 lieu-dit Croix-Cognat Châtel-Montagne Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 06:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Brocante au terrain de camping, buvette, petite restauration sur place.
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Camping Retro Passion 2 lieu-dit Croix-Cognat Châtel-Montagne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 31 38 campingretropassion@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flea market at the campsite, refreshments and snacks on site.
L’événement Brocante, vide grenier Châtel-Montagne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par Vichy Destinations
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