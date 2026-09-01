UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Lételon

Brocante vide grenier Lételon

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Lételon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
07:00:00
Adresse
La Guinguette chez Lysou
Ville
03360 Lételon
Département
Allier
Tarif

Lételon

Brocante vide grenier

La Guinguette chez Lysou Lételon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 07:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

RDV à la guinguette Chez Lysou à L’ételon pour la brocante organisée par l’APE des P’tits Coucous, le dimanche 20 septembre dès 7h !
  .

La Guinguette chez Lysou Lételon 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 14 63 85 46 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come to the Chez Lysou open-air café in L’Hôtelon for the flea market organized by the P’tits Coucous PTA on Sunday, September 20, starting at 7 a.m.!

L’événement Brocante vide grenier Lételon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par Montluçon Tourisme