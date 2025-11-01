BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS Grandcamp-Maisy
BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS Grandcamp-Maisy samedi 1 novembre 2025.
BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS
Salle omnisport Grandcamp-Maisy Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 08:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.
Autres informations Installation la veille ou jour même.
De 8h00 à 18h00
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.
Autres informations Installation la veille ou jour même.
De 8h00 à 18h00 .
Salle omnisport Grandcamp-Maisy 14450 Calvados Normandie +33 6 75 54 31 42 gressierpatrick@wanadoo.fr
English : BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo opposite fire station.
Further information: Set up the day before or the same day.
From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm
German : BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.
Weitere Informationen: Installation am Vortag oder am selben Tag.
Von 8.00 bis 18.00 Uhr
Italiano :
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo di fronte alla caserma dei pompieri.
Altre informazioni: allestimento il giorno prima o il giorno stesso.
Dalle 8.00 alle 18.00
Espanol :
SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo frente al parque de bomberos.
Información complementaria: Montaje la víspera o el mismo día.
De 8.00 h a 18.00 h
L’événement BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS Grandcamp-Maisy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par OT Isigny-Omaha