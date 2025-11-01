BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS Grandcamp-Maisy

BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS Grandcamp-Maisy samedi 1 novembre 2025.

BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS

Salle omnisport Grandcamp-Maisy Calvados

Début : 2025-11-01 08:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00

2025-11-01

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.

Autres informations Installation la veille ou jour même.

De 8h00 à 18h00

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.

Autres informations Installation la veille ou jour même.

De 8h00 à 18h00 .

Salle omnisport Grandcamp-Maisy 14450 Calvados Normandie +33 6 75 54 31 42 gressierpatrick@wanadoo.fr

English : BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo opposite fire station.

Further information: Set up the day before or the same day.

From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

German : BROCANTE / VIDE GRENIERS

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo Face caserne pompiers.

Weitere Informationen: Installation am Vortag oder am selben Tag.

Von 8.00 bis 18.00 Uhr

Italiano :

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo di fronte alla caserma dei pompieri.

Altre informazioni: allestimento il giorno prima o il giorno stesso.

Dalle 8.00 alle 18.00

Espanol :

SALLE OMNISPORT rue du moulin Odo frente al parque de bomberos.

Información complementaria: Montaje la víspera o el mismo día.

De 8.00 h a 18.00 h

