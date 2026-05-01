Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre
Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Rouvres-en-Woëvre
Brocante vide-greniers
Rouvres-en-Woëvre Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-31
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Vide-greniers autour du terrain de foot.
Buvette et restauration.Tout public
0 .
Rouvres-en-Woëvre 55400 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 03 94 03 92
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English :
Garage sale around the soccer pitch.
Refreshments and catering.
L’événement Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par MEUSE ATTRACTIVITE