Rouvres-en-Woëvre

Brocante vide-greniers

Rouvres-en-Woëvre Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-31

fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Vide-greniers autour du terrain de foot.

Buvette et restauration.Tout public

0 .

Rouvres-en-Woëvre 55400 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 03 94 03 92

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English :

Garage sale around the soccer pitch.

Refreshments and catering.

L’événement Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par MEUSE ATTRACTIVITE