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Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre

Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre dimanche 31 mai 2026.

Ville : 55400 Rouvres-en-Woëvre

Département : Meuse

Début : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 31 mai 2026

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Rouvres-en-Woëvre

Brocante vide-greniers

Rouvres-en-Woëvre Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-31
fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :
2026-05-31

Vide-greniers autour du terrain de foot.
Buvette et restauration.Tout public
0  .

Rouvres-en-Woëvre 55400 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 03 94 03 92 

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English :

Garage sale around the soccer pitch.
Refreshments and catering.

L’événement Brocante vide-greniers Rouvres-en-Woëvre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par MEUSE ATTRACTIVITE