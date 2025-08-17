Brocante vide-greniers Watronville

Brocante vide-greniers

Watronville Meuse

Tarif : – –

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-17

fin : 2025-08-17

2025-08-17

Brocante, vide-greniers, réservé aux particuliers et artisans.

C’est aussi la fête foraine dans le village au même moment.Tout public

Watronville 55160 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 88 31 86 contacts@association-loisirs-watronville.fr

English :

Flea market, garage sale, reserved for private individuals and craftsmen.

There’s also a funfair in the village at the same time.

German :

Trödelmarkt, Flohmarkt, nur für Privatpersonen und Handwerker.

Zur gleichen Zeit findet auch der Jahrmarkt im Dorf statt.

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci, vendita di garage, riservato a privati e artigiani.

In contemporanea, nel villaggio si svolge anche un luna park.

Espanol :

Rastro, venta de garaje, reservado a particulares y artesanos.

También hay un parque de atracciones en el pueblo al mismo tiempo.

L’événement Brocante vide-greniers Watronville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par MEUSE ATTRACTIVITE