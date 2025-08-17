Brocante vide-greniers Watronville
Brocante vide-greniers Watronville dimanche 17 août 2025.
Brocante vide-greniers
Watronville Meuse
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-17
fin : 2025-08-17
2025-08-17
Brocante, vide-greniers, réservé aux particuliers et artisans.
C’est aussi la fête foraine dans le village au même moment.Tout public
Watronville 55160 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 88 31 86 contacts@association-loisirs-watronville.fr
English :
Flea market, garage sale, reserved for private individuals and craftsmen.
There’s also a funfair in the village at the same time.
German :
Trödelmarkt, Flohmarkt, nur für Privatpersonen und Handwerker.
Zur gleichen Zeit findet auch der Jahrmarkt im Dorf statt.
Italiano :
Mercatino delle pulci, vendita di garage, riservato a privati e artigiani.
In contemporanea, nel villaggio si svolge anche un luna park.
Espanol :
Rastro, venta de garaje, reservado a particulares y artesanos.
También hay un parque de atracciones en el pueblo al mismo tiempo.
L’événement Brocante vide-greniers Watronville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par MEUSE ATTRACTIVITE