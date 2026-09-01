Informations pratiques

Xivray-et-Marvoisin

Brocante

Rue de Ritte Xivray-et-Marvoisin Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13 08:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :

2026-09-13

Brocante, buvette, restauration, château gonflable seront au rendez-vous pour la brocante du 13 septembre.

Informations auprès de Julie au 06 50 60 80 33Tout public

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Rue de Ritte Xivray-et-Marvoisin 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 50 60 80 33

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A flea market, refreshment stand, food vendors, and a bouncy castle will be on hand for the flea market on September 13.

For more information, contact Julie at 06 50 60 80 33

L’événement Brocante Xivray-et-Marvoisin a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE