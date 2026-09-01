Brocante Xivray-et-Marvoisin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · Xivray-et-Marvoisin
Informations pratiques
Xivray-et-Marvoisin
Brocante
Rue de Ritte Xivray-et-Marvoisin Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-13 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13
Date(s) :
2026-09-13
Brocante, buvette, restauration, château gonflable seront au rendez-vous pour la brocante du 13 septembre.
Informations auprès de Julie au 06 50 60 80 33Tout public
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Rue de Ritte Xivray-et-Marvoisin 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 50 60 80 33
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A flea market, refreshment stand, food vendors, and a bouncy castle will be on hand for the flea market on September 13.
For more information, contact Julie at 06 50 60 80 33
L’événement Brocante Xivray-et-Marvoisin a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OFFICE DE TOURISME CŒUR DE LORRAINE