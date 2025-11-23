Broc’Bar spécial novembre, Petit-déj aux tripes à Felzins

Felzins Lot

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-23 09:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Bar d’antan avec boissons chaudes et tripes

Bar d’antan avec boissons chaudes et tripes. Brocante et vide-dressing et marché d’artisans d’art. Tables non fournies. .

le bourg Felzins 46270 Lot Occitanie

English :

Old-fashioned bar with hot drinks and tripe

German :

Altmodische Bar mit heißen Getränken und Kutteln

Italiano :

Bar all’antica con bevande calde e trippa

Espanol :

Bar a la antigua con bebidas calientes y callos

