Broc’Bar spécial novembre, Petit-déj aux tripes à Felzins Felzins

Broc’Bar spécial novembre, Petit-déj aux tripes à Felzins
le bourg Felzins Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-23 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 13:00:00
2025-11-23
Bar d’antan avec boissons chaudes et tripes. Brocante et vide-dressing et marché d’artisans d’art. Tables non fournies. .
le bourg Felzins 46270 Lot Occitanie
English :
Old-fashioned bar with hot drinks and tripe
German :
Altmodische Bar mit heißen Getränken und Kutteln
Italiano :
Bar all’antica con bevande calde e trippa
Espanol :
Bar a la antigua con bebidas calientes y callos
