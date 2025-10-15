Brògeal en concert au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris

Brògeal en concert au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

BRÒGEAL (22h00)

(Celtic folk – Falkirk, SCT)

The rambunctious Celtic folk of The Pogues, the story-telling charm of The View, the lush pop harmonies of Teenage Fanclub, the jangly delicacy of the Smiths, the yearning of a classic Oasis B-side and a Scottish brogue as defiant as the Proclaimers… Brògeal have it all – and make it their own. A bubbling cultural cauldron set to boiling point, the sound overflows with accordion, banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and perky penny whistle, where ancient folk tradition meets an indie Gen Z sensibility and laughs, sings and dances in the face of 21st century darkness. The death of the swaggering good-time band has been greatly exaggerated.

From small-town Falkirk in central Scotland the folk-punk-indie pop five-piece have big ideas, with a reputation as one of the best live bands in Britain, their communal, sing-along, delirious anthems igniting mosh-pit madness throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond. Everybody loves them.

https://brogeal.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsbpsBFsAUQ…

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

Mercredi 15 Octobre 2025

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Pogues, The Lathums & The Jam

Le mercredi 15 octobre 2025

de 19h00 à 23h00

gratuit Tout public.

