Brògeal en concert au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
BRÒGEAL (22h00)
(Celtic folk – Falkirk, SCT)
The rambunctious Celtic folk of The Pogues, the story-telling charm of The View, the lush pop harmonies of Teenage Fanclub, the jangly delicacy of the Smiths, the yearning of a classic Oasis B-side and a Scottish brogue as defiant as the Proclaimers… Brògeal have it all – and make it their own. A bubbling cultural cauldron set to boiling point, the sound overflows with accordion, banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and perky penny whistle, where ancient folk tradition meets an indie Gen Z sensibility and laughs, sings and dances in the face of 21st century darkness. The death of the swaggering good-time band has been greatly exaggerated.
From small-town Falkirk in central Scotland the folk-punk-indie pop five-piece have big ideas, with a reputation as one of the best live bands in Britain, their communal, sing-along, delirious anthems igniting mosh-pit madness throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond. Everybody loves them.
https://brogeal.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsbpsBFsAUQ…
La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !
Mercredi 15 Octobre 2025
Entrée gratuite
• Ouverture des portes à 19h00
• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
SUPERSONIC
9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris
Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Pogues, The Lathums & The Jam
Le mercredi 15 octobre 2025
de 19h00 à 23h00
gratuit Tout public.
