Bruch / Elgar Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Bruch / Elgar

Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 54 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-11

fin : 2025-12-12

2025-12-11

La majestueuse Deuxième Symphonie d’Elgar, un concerto au romantisme exacerbé, le talent d’Augustin Hadelich et la beauté de son Guarneri del Gesù les conditions de la félicité sont réunies.

English :

Elgar’s majestic Second Symphony, a concerto of exacerbated romanticism, the talent of Augustin Hadelich and the beauty of his Guarneri del Gesù: the conditions for bliss are met.

German :

Elgars majestätische Zweite Symphonie, ein Konzert mit übersteigerter Romantik, das Talent von Augustin Hadelich und die Schönheit seiner Guarneri del Gesù: Die Bedingungen für Glückseligkeit sind gegeben.

Italiano :

La maestosa Seconda Sinfonia di Elgar, un concerto dal romanticismo esacerbato, il talento di Augustin Hadelich e la bellezza del suo Guarneri del Gesù: le condizioni per la beatitudine ci sono.

Espanol :

La majestuosa Segunda Sinfonía de Elgar, un concierto de un romanticismo exacerbado, el talento de Augustin Hadelich y la belleza de su Guarneri del Gesù: las condiciones para la dicha están ahí.

