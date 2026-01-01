Brûle Sapin Grande-Rivière Château
Gratuit
Début : 2026-01-09 18:30:00
Brûle Sapin Vendredi 9 janvier à partir de 18h30, avec l’Abbaye ski club.
Jus de pomme chaud, rhum chaud, restauration (p’tite fondue et crêpes) .
L’Abbaye-en-Grandvaux Grande-Rivière Château 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté yohann.chabod@gmail.com
English : Brûle Sapin
