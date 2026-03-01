Brunch à l’anglaise ! Les Petites cantines Metz Metz

Brunch à l’anglaise !

Tarif :

Date :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-15 09:15:00

fin : 2026-03-15

Date(s) :

2026-03-15

C’est dimanche, que faire ? Un brunch pardi !

Les Petites Cantines c’est une cuisine de quartier ouverte à toutes et tous. On s’y rassemble pour cuisiner, manger un bon repas ou simplement partager un bon moment. C’est un lieu où bien manger rime avec convivialité !Pour ce brunch, il y a aura les classiques Bean’s à la tomate, œufs brouillés, bacon, quiches salées… Pancakes et brownie, thé et café… Mais aussi toujours quelques surprises !

Rendez-vous à 9h15 pour cuisiner et 12h15 pour manger.Tout public

.

Les Petites cantines Metz 4A Rue Belle Isle Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 42 14 29 97 metz@lespetitescantines.org

English :

It’s Sunday, what can you do? Brunch, of course!

Les Petites Cantines is a neighborhood kitchen open to all. It’s a place where good food goes hand in hand with conviviality. It’s a place where good food rhymes with conviviality! For this brunch, there will be the classics: Bean’s with tomato, scrambled eggs, bacon, savoury quiches… Pancakes and brownie, tea and coffee… And always a few surprises!

See you at 9.15 a.m. for cooking and 12.15 p.m. for eating.

L’événement Brunch à l’anglaise ! Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ