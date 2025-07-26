Brunch Braderie O’Bistro Peyrehorade

Brunch Braderie O’Bistro Peyrehorade samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Brunch Braderie

O’Bistro 160 Rue Alsace-Lorraine Peyrehorade Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-26

fin : 2025-07-26

Date(s) :

2025-07-26

O Bistrot accueille Maison Captain pour une fin de collection à prix doux. Un moment entre shopping et gourmandises. Entrée libre Brunch sur réservation.

O’Bistro 160 Rue Alsace-Lorraine Peyrehorade 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 97 79 63

English :

O Bistrot welcomes Maison Captain for the end of the collection at low prices. A moment between shopping and delicacies. Admission free ? Brunch on reservation.

German : Brunch Braderie

O Bistrot empfängt Maison Captain für einen Kollektionsabschluss zu günstigen Preisen. Ein Moment zwischen Shopping und Leckereien. Eintritt frei ? Brunch auf Reservierung.

Italiano :

O Bistrot accoglie la Maison Captain per la fine della collezione a prezzi bassi. Un momento tra shopping e prelibatezze. Ingresso libero? Brunch su prenotazione.

Espanol : Brunch Braderie

O Bistrot acoge a Maison Captain para el fin de la colección a precios bajos. Un momento entre compras y delicias. Entrada gratuita ? Brunch previa reserva.

L’événement Brunch Braderie Peyrehorade a été mis à jour le 2025-07-11 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans