Brunch & danse country Jean Louis Le Saloon Le Saloon de Jean Louis Valence 29 juin 2025 11:00

Brunch & danse country Jean Louis Le Saloon Le Saloon de Jean Louis Chemin des Marlhes Valence Drôme

Début : Dimanche 2025-06-29 11:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

2025-06-29

Prépare-toi pour un dimanche gourmand et rythmé ! Buffet à volonté ou poulet rôti sur réservation, le tout dans l’ambiance chaleureuse du Saloon.

Le Saloon de Jean Louis Chemin des Marlhes

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 82 22 61 74 event@jeanlouis26.com

English :

Get ready for an all-you-can-eat Sunday! All-you-can-eat buffet or roast chicken by reservation, all in the warm atmosphere of the Saloon.

German :

Bereite dich auf einen leckeren und rhythmischen Sonntag vor! All-you-can-eat-Buffet oder Brathähnchen auf Vorbestellung, alles in der gemütlichen Atmosphäre des Saloons.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a una domenica frenetica e gourmet! Buffet a volontà o pollo arrosto su prenotazione, il tutto nella calda atmosfera del Saloon.

Espanol :

¡Prepárese para un domingo rápido y gourmet! Buffet libre o pollo asado con reserva previa, todo ello en el cálido ambiente del Saloon.

