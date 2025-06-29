Brunch & danse country Jean Louis Le Saloon Le Saloon de Jean Louis Valence 29 juin 2025 11:00
Drôme
Brunch & danse country Jean Louis Le Saloon Le Saloon de Jean Louis Chemin des Marlhes Valence Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : Dimanche 2025-06-29 11:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-29
Prépare-toi pour un dimanche gourmand et rythmé ! Buffet à volonté ou poulet rôti sur réservation, le tout dans l’ambiance chaleureuse du Saloon.
Le Saloon de Jean Louis Chemin des Marlhes
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 82 22 61 74 event@jeanlouis26.com
English :
Get ready for an all-you-can-eat Sunday! All-you-can-eat buffet or roast chicken by reservation, all in the warm atmosphere of the Saloon.
German :
Bereite dich auf einen leckeren und rhythmischen Sonntag vor! All-you-can-eat-Buffet oder Brathähnchen auf Vorbestellung, alles in der gemütlichen Atmosphäre des Saloons.
Italiano :
Preparatevi a una domenica frenetica e gourmet! Buffet a volontà o pollo arrosto su prenotazione, il tutto nella calda atmosfera del Saloon.
Espanol :
¡Prepárese para un domingo rápido y gourmet! Buffet libre o pollo asado con reserva previa, todo ello en el cálido ambiente del Saloon.
L’événement Brunch & danse country Jean Louis Le Saloon Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par Valence Romans Tourisme