Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne Okko Hotels Bayonne Bayonne

Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne Okko Hotels Bayonne Bayonne dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne

Okko Hotels Bayonne 22 boulevard du BAB Bayonne Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 34 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Le brunch dominical au Okko Hotels de Bayonne, c’est la garantie d’un moment suspendu.

Servi dans notre espace Club au 9ème étage, profitez d’une vue imprenable sur Bayonne et dégustez un brunch gourmand et vitaminé avec une sélection variée de produits qui fera l’unanimité œufs brouillés, bacon, mini croques, salades composées, quiches, tapenades, charcuteries, saumon fumé, fromages, yaourts et granolas, salades et suprêmes de fruits frais, gâteaux gourmands, pancakes… .

Okko Hotels Bayonne 22 boulevard du BAB Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 42 88 38 bayonne6401@okkohotels.com

English : Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne

German : Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne

Italiano :

Espanol : Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne

L’événement Brunch dominical au Okko Hotels Bayonne Bayonne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OT Bayonne