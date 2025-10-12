Brunch in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains

Brunch in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Brunch in the Sky

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 80 – 80 – 80 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-10-12 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Envie d’un brunch qui sort vraiment de l’ordinaire ? Montez à bord de Dinner in the Sky® !

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English :

Fancy a brunch that’s really out of the ordinary? Come aboard Dinner in the Sky®!

German :

Lust auf einen Brunch, der sich wirklich von der Masse abhebt? Kommen Sie an Bord von Dinner in the Sky®!

Italiano :

Avete voglia di un brunch davvero fuori dal comune? Salite a bordo di Dinner in the Sky®!

Espanol :

¿Le apetece un brunch fuera de lo común? ¡Suba a bordo de Dinner in the Sky®!

