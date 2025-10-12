Brunch in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains
Brunch in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Brunch in the Sky
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 80 – 80 – 80 EUR
Début : 2025-10-12 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 11:00:00
2025-10-12
Envie d’un brunch qui sort vraiment de l’ordinaire ? Montez à bord de Dinner in the Sky® !
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com
English :
Fancy a brunch that’s really out of the ordinary? Come aboard Dinner in the Sky®!
German :
Lust auf einen Brunch, der sich wirklich von der Masse abhebt? Kommen Sie an Bord von Dinner in the Sky®!
Italiano :
Avete voglia di un brunch davvero fuori dal comune? Salite a bordo di Dinner in the Sky®!
Espanol :
¿Le apetece un brunch fuera de lo común? ¡Suba a bordo de Dinner in the Sky®!
L’événement Brunch in the Sky Thonon-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par SPL DESTINATION THONON