BRUNCH SONORE TOM HARLIX Montpellier

BRUNCH SONORE TOM HARLIX

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

25 EUR

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Un dimanche qui groove buffet gourmand en libre-service et DJ Tom Harlix aux platines.

Entre un café fumant, une assiette sucrée-salée et quelques beats bien placés, le brunch prend une toute autre saveur.

25 € par personne.

Sur Réservation .

English :

A groovy Sunday: self-service gourmet buffet and DJ Tom Harlix on the decks.

Between a steaming cup of coffee, a sweet and savory plate and a few well-placed beats, brunch takes on a whole new flavor.

German :

Ein Sonntag, der groovt: Schlemmerbuffet zur Selbstbedienung und DJ Tom Harlix an den Plattentellern.

Zwischen einem dampfenden Kaffee, einem süß-salzigen Teller und ein paar gut platzierten Beats bekommt der Brunch einen ganz neuen Geschmack.

Italiano :

Una domenica da sballo: buffet gourmet self-service e DJ Tom Harlix in pista.

Tra una tazza di caffè fumante, un piatto dolce e salato e qualche beat ben piazzato, il brunch assume un sapore tutto nuovo.

Espanol :

Un domingo groovy: buffet gourmet en autoservicio y DJ Tom Harlix a los platos.

Entre una taza de café humeante, un plato dulce y salado y unos cuantos ritmos bien colocados, el brunch adquiere un sabor totalmente nuevo.

L'événement BRUNCH SONORE TOM HARLIX Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06