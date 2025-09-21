BRUNCH SONORE TOM HARLIX Montpellier
BRUNCH SONORE TOM HARLIX
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-21
Un dimanche qui groove buffet gourmand en libre-service et DJ Tom Harlix aux platines.
Entre un café fumant, une assiette sucrée-salée et quelques beats bien placés, le brunch prend une toute autre saveur.
25 € par personne.
Sur Réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
A groovy Sunday: self-service gourmet buffet and DJ Tom Harlix on the decks.
Between a steaming cup of coffee, a sweet and savory plate and a few well-placed beats, brunch takes on a whole new flavor.
German :
Ein Sonntag, der groovt: Schlemmerbuffet zur Selbstbedienung und DJ Tom Harlix an den Plattentellern.
Zwischen einem dampfenden Kaffee, einem süß-salzigen Teller und ein paar gut platzierten Beats bekommt der Brunch einen ganz neuen Geschmack.
Italiano :
Una domenica da sballo: buffet gourmet self-service e DJ Tom Harlix in pista.
Tra una tazza di caffè fumante, un piatto dolce e salato e qualche beat ben piazzato, il brunch assume un sapore tutto nuovo.
Espanol :
Un domingo groovy: buffet gourmet en autoservicio y DJ Tom Harlix a los platos.
Entre una taza de café humeante, un plato dulce y salado y unos cuantos ritmos bien colocados, el brunch adquiere un sabor totalmente nuevo.
