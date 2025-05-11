BRUNCH, WINE AND GARRIGUE – Gabian, 11 mai 2025 07:00, Gabian.

Hérault

BRUNCH, WINE AND GARRIGUE Chemin du Pétrole Gabian Hérault

Début : 2025-05-11

fin : 2025-05-11

2025-05-11

Brunch éphémère au Domaine de Cadablès de 11h à 15h.

LE COIN SUCRÉ: Buffet de viennoiseries, assortiments de pains spéciaux, beurre, confitures et pâte à tartiner etc… BOISSONS: Café expresso, café américain, thé lait, chocolat chaud, jus d’orange. LE COIN SALÉ: Fromages, charcuterie, saucisse grillée, bacon, oeuf, saumon fumé, wraps végétariens, pizza etc…

Tarif 35€ hors vins du domaine

Chemin du Pétrole

Gabian 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 85 74 90 41

English :

Ephemeral brunch at Domaine de Cadablès from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SWEET AREA: Buffet of viennoiseries, assortments of special breads, butter, jams and spreads etc… DRINKS: Espresso coffee, American coffee, milk tea, hot chocolate, orange juice. SALTY Nook: Cheeses, charcuterie, grilled sausage, bacon, eggs, smoked salmon, vegetarian wraps, pizza etc…

Price: 35? excluding estate wines

German :

Vergänglicher Brunch auf der Domaine de Cadablès von 11:00 bis 15:00 Uhr.

DIE ZUCKEREI: Gebäckbuffet, verschiedene Brotsorten, Butter, Marmelade, Aufstrich usw. GETRÄNKE: Espressokaffee, amerikanischer Kaffee, Tee mit Milch, heiße Schokolade, Orangensaft. SALZIGE Ecke: Käse, Wurst, gegrillte Wurst, Speck, Eier, Räucherlachs, vegetarische Wraps, Pizza etc.

Preis 35? ohne Wein vom Weingut

Italiano :

Brunch effimero al Domaine de Cadablès dalle 11.00 alle 15.00.

AREA DOLCI: Buffet di pasticceria viennese, assortimento di pani speciali, burro, marmellate e creme spalmabili, ecc… BEVANDE: Caffè espresso, caffè americano, tè con latte, cioccolata calda, succo d’arancia. ANGOLO SALATO: Formaggi, salumi, salsicce alla griglia, pancetta, uova, salmone affumicato, involucri vegetariani, pizza, ecc.

Prezzo: 35? esclusi i vini della tenuta

Espanol :

Brunch efímero en el Domaine de Cadablès de 11:00 a 15:00 h.

ZONA DULCE: Buffet de bollería, surtidos de panes especiales, mantequilla, mermeladas y cremas para untar, etc. BEBIDAS: Café espresso, café americano, té con leche, chocolate caliente, zumo de naranja. Rincón SALADO: Quesos, embutidos, salchichas a la parrilla, beicon, huevos, salmón ahumado, wraps vegetarianos, pizza, etc.

Precio: 35? excluidos los vinos de la finca

