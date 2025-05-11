BRUNCH, WINE AND GARRIGUE – Gabian, 11 mai 2025 07:00, Gabian.
Hérault
BRUNCH, WINE AND GARRIGUE Chemin du Pétrole Gabian Hérault
Tarif :
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-11
fin : 2025-05-11
Date(s) :
2025-05-11
Brunch éphémère au Domaine de Cadablès de 11h à 15h.
LE COIN SUCRÉ: Buffet de viennoiseries, assortiments de pains spéciaux, beurre, confitures et pâte à tartiner etc… BOISSONS: Café expresso, café américain, thé lait, chocolat chaud, jus d’orange. LE COIN SALÉ: Fromages, charcuterie, saucisse grillée, bacon, oeuf, saumon fumé, wraps végétariens, pizza etc…
Tarif 35€ hors vins du domaine
.
Chemin du Pétrole
Gabian 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 85 74 90 41
English :
Ephemeral brunch at Domaine de Cadablès from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SWEET AREA: Buffet of viennoiseries, assortments of special breads, butter, jams and spreads etc… DRINKS: Espresso coffee, American coffee, milk tea, hot chocolate, orange juice. SALTY Nook: Cheeses, charcuterie, grilled sausage, bacon, eggs, smoked salmon, vegetarian wraps, pizza etc…
Price: 35? excluding estate wines
German :
Vergänglicher Brunch auf der Domaine de Cadablès von 11:00 bis 15:00 Uhr.
DIE ZUCKEREI: Gebäckbuffet, verschiedene Brotsorten, Butter, Marmelade, Aufstrich usw. GETRÄNKE: Espressokaffee, amerikanischer Kaffee, Tee mit Milch, heiße Schokolade, Orangensaft. SALZIGE Ecke: Käse, Wurst, gegrillte Wurst, Speck, Eier, Räucherlachs, vegetarische Wraps, Pizza etc.
Preis 35? ohne Wein vom Weingut
Italiano :
Brunch effimero al Domaine de Cadablès dalle 11.00 alle 15.00.
AREA DOLCI: Buffet di pasticceria viennese, assortimento di pani speciali, burro, marmellate e creme spalmabili, ecc… BEVANDE: Caffè espresso, caffè americano, tè con latte, cioccolata calda, succo d’arancia. ANGOLO SALATO: Formaggi, salumi, salsicce alla griglia, pancetta, uova, salmone affumicato, involucri vegetariani, pizza, ecc.
Prezzo: 35? esclusi i vini della tenuta
Espanol :
Brunch efímero en el Domaine de Cadablès de 11:00 a 15:00 h.
ZONA DULCE: Buffet de bollería, surtidos de panes especiales, mantequilla, mermeladas y cremas para untar, etc. BEBIDAS: Café espresso, café americano, té con leche, chocolate caliente, zumo de naranja. Rincón SALADO: Quesos, embutidos, salchichas a la parrilla, beicon, huevos, salmón ahumado, wraps vegetarianos, pizza, etc.
Precio: 35? excluidos los vinos de la finca
L’événement BRUNCH, WINE AND GARRIGUE Gabian a été mis à jour le 2025-04-28 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS