BULLE À HISTOIRES Thaon-les-Vosges

BULLE À HISTOIRES

6 bis rue du marché Thaon-les-Vosges Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-20 10:30:00

fin : 2025-12-20 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

BULLE A HISTOIRES des histoires de Noël à découvrir !

Venez écouter des histoires sur Noël bien au chaud, dans notre Bulle à histoires. Ambiance cosy et chaleureuse garantie !

À partir de 3 ans, sur inscription

Renseignements au 03.29.29.02.03 ou à l’accueil de la médiathèqueEnfants

6 bis rue du marché Thaon-les-Vosges 88150 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 29 02 03

English :

STORY BUBBLE: Christmas stories to discover!

Come and listen to Christmas stories from the warmth of our Story Bubble. A cosy, warm atmosphere guaranteed!

Ages 3 and up, with registration

Information on 03.29.29.02.03 or at the media library reception desk

