BULLE À HISTOIRES Thaon-les-Vosges

6 bis rue du marché Thaon-les-Vosges Vosges
Samedi 2025-12-20 10:30:00
2025-12-20 11:30:00
2025-12-20
BULLE A HISTOIRES des histoires de Noël à découvrir !
Venez écouter des histoires sur Noël bien au chaud, dans notre Bulle à histoires. Ambiance cosy et chaleureuse garantie !
À partir de 3 ans, sur inscription
Renseignements au 03.29.29.02.03 ou à l’accueil de la médiathèqueEnfants
6 bis rue du marché Thaon-les-Vosges 88150 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 29 02 03
English :
STORY BUBBLE: Christmas stories to discover!
Come and listen to Christmas stories from the warmth of our Story Bubble. A cosy, warm atmosphere guaranteed!
Ages 3 and up, with registration
Information on 03.29.29.02.03 or at the media library reception desk
